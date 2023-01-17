

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York manufacturing activity has seen a significant contraction in the month of January, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions plunged to a negative 32.9 in January from a negative 11.2 in December, with a negative reading indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 4.5.



Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms expect little improvement in business conditions over the next six months.



