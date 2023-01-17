

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Coffee Co. (SBUX) Tuesday announced the launching of a new delivery service through the expansion of their partnership with the technology company DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) in Northern California, Texas, Georgia, Florida, and other select markets. By March 2023 delivery will be offered in all 50 states, the companies noted.



Customers can access Starbucks delivery via DoorDash on iOS and Android devices, in addition to DoorDash.com.



The partnership has piloted delivery in Atlanta, Houston, and Sacramento, and additional market expansion in Seattle, Portland, and New York City last year.



Brooke O'Berry, Starbucks senior vice president of digital experiences said, 'Delivery continues to be a significant growth opportunity for Starbucks.'



