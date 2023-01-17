

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has reported 78 percent increase in Covid deaths in the last two weeks, as per the latest data published by the New York Times.



No increase in Covid positive cases was reported during the same period.



At the same time, there is a downward trend in all other Covid metrics. There is a 17 percent fall in test positivity in the last fortnight.



13 percent of people who are subjected to Covid test nationwide are diagnosed with coronavirus infection.



U.S. hospitals reported 8 percent decrease in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease fell by 4 percent.



42052 people are hospitalized due to Covid. 5209 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



With 5745 new cases of coronavirus infection reporting on Monday, the total U.S. Covid cases reached 101,648,826, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



The total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 1,099,885. A total of 100,449,206 people in the U.S. have recovered from the killer disease so far, Worldometers data shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 229,359,062 Americans, or 69.1 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 94.1 percent of people above 65.



15.9 percent of the eligible population, or 49,555,336 people, have already received bivalent Covid-19 vaccines.



1181 additional deaths were reported globally on Monday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,725,202.



