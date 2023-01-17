

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A high-level U.S. delegation held discussions with top leaders of the Ukrainian Government in Kyiv Monday.



The delegation, headed by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, members of the Office of the President, and senior Ukrainian officials 'to reaffirm the United States' strong and steadfast commitment to Ukraine and its defense against Russia's unprovoked aggression,' the State Department said in a statement.



The other members of the U.S. squad included Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer and Under Secretary of Defense Dr. Colin H. Kahl.



The U.S. team met with Prime Minister Shmyhal to discuss how U.S. and international assistance has helped stabilize Ukraine's economy and how to develop an enduring U.S.-Ukraine trade and investment partnership as Ukraine rebuilds.



They also met with Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov to discuss diplomatic efforts and security assistance to strengthen Ukraine's security capabilities.



In a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, they reviewed emergency efforts to repair and sustain Ukraine's energy system in the wake of Russia's brutal attacks on critical infrastructure.



Monday, the mayor of Kyiv had warned that the collapse of Ukraine's energy infrastructure is imminent.



As part of the trip, the U.S. delegation heard from young Ukrainians who have adapted their businesses and advocacy to support their fellow citizens even as they look ahead to Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops have arrived at Fort Sill in Oklahoma for training on the U.S. Patriot missile system, the US Army base said.



