

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start and a subsequent long spell in negative territory, the Switzerland stock market briefly emerged above the flat line in the final hour on Tuesday, but faltered again and ended the session on a weak note.



The benchmark SMI, which fell to a low of 11,376.31 around mid afternoon, climbed to 11,453.64 subsequently, but pared gains and settled at 11,401.99, netting a loss of 34 points or 0.3%.



Richemont ended 1.4% down. Alcon, Zurich Insurance Group, Lonza Group, Novartis, Swiss Re, Geberit and Nestle lost 0.5 to 1%.



Swiss Life Holding and ABB both ended higher by about 1.35%. Sika and UBS Group gained 0.74% and 0.54%, respectively.



In the Mid Price Index, Belimo Holding plunged more than 6%. Tecan Group ended lower by about 2.1%. AMS, Schindler Ps, Zur Rose, Baloise Holding and Schindler Holding also ended notably lower.



Swatch Group surged nearly 2.5%. SIG Combibloc gained nearly 2%, while Temenos Group and Lindt & Spruengli ended higher by about 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.



