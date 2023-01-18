

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BMO Financial Group (BMO, BMO.TO) said it has received all regulatory approvals required to complete its acquisition of Bank of the West from BNP Paribas. BMO anticipates the acquisition will close on February 1, 2023.



BMO Financial announced that two new leaders Nandita Bakhshi and Claudia Fan Munce are expected to be appointed to the Board of Directors of BMO's U.S. holding company, BMO Financial Corp., effective as of closing.



Nandita Bakhshi is currently Director of BancWest Holding and of Bank of the West. Bakhshi is also currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of the West and co-Chief Executive Officer and a Director of BNP Paribas USA, Inc.



Claudia Fan Munce is currently Director of Bank of the West. Munce retired in 2016 from a 30-year career at IBM as the Managing Director of the IBM Venture Capital Group and Vice President of IBM Corporate Development.



