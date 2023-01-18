

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L), on Wednesday, issued Q3 trading update, and said it has continued to deliver good operational performance in third quarter. Also, the company remains on track to deliver in line with expectations for FY23



The company stated that order intake has continued to remain strong, with orders and revenue year-to-date now at more than £1 billion, and with profit and cash performance in line with expectations.



QinetiQ witnessed good progress across both EMEA Services and Global Products, and noted that it shows good growth and profitability overall in-line with its expectations, both in the short and medium term.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QINETIQ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de