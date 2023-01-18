

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday as mixed messages from the fourth quarter results of major U.S. banks sparked concerns about the deteriorating credit risks.



Investors were also reacting to the Bank of Japan policy decision earlier today.



The central bank maintained interest rates at record-low levels and kept its yield curve tolerance band unchanged, defying market expectations it would overhaul its policy in the wake of rising inflationary pressures.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 6 points at 7,083 after gaining half a percent the previous day.



Automaker Renault added 1.7 percent after industry data showed European passenger car registrations climbed for the fifth month in a row in December, but at a slower pace than in November.



New car sales in the European Union rose 12.8 percent year-on-year following a 16.3 percent growth in November.



