

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - More than 9,000 Ukrainian civilians, including 453 children, have been killed in attacks by Russian forces since they invaded the country last year, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide told the World Economic Forum.



The number of casualties is far higher than the figures released by the Office of the UN high commissioner for human rights earlier this week. According to the UN human rights agency, more than 7,000 civilians in Ukraine lost their lives since Russia invaded the neighboring nation on February 24, 2022.



'We have registered 80,000 crimes committed by Russian invaders and over 9,000 civilians have been killed, including 453 children,' said Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential staff, at the annual meeting of the Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.



'We will not forgive a single (act of) torture or life taken. Each criminal will be held accountable,' he added.



The presidential aide demanded that a special international tribunal should be set up to try Russian political leaders and hold them responsible for 'the crime of aggression' for the destruction caused by Russia's invasion.



Andriy Yermak also called on the international community to constitute mechanisms that would allow the confiscation of Russian assets to pay for war damages.



'No victory is complete without restoration of justice. That means the guilty must be punished, and the damages they have caused must be compensated. The repetition of crime must be prevented,' he said.



