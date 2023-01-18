

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Alfa Romeo Wednesday announced pricing for the all-new 2024 Tonale with a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price of $42,995.



Alfa Romeo Wednesday announced pricing for the all-new 2024 Tonale with a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price of $42,995.



The premium automotive brand also opened pre-ordering. Initial pre-orders open with the all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Ti and Tonale Veloce trim levels with Sprint availability later in Q1 of 2023.



'We look forward to launching the all-new Alfa Romeo Tonale and competing in the premium compact sport-utility vehicle segment with the brand's first plug-in hybrid offering,' said Larry Dominique, senior vice president and head of Alfa Romeo North America. 'The Tonale drops right into one of the largest volume segments with best-in-class 285 horsepower and more than 30 miles of electric range as the next generation of electrified Alfa Romeo vehicles make their way into the market.'



Customers who choose to lease their all-new Alfa Romeo Tonale can take advantage of a $7,500 Federal EV tax credit



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STELLANTIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de