

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National (FHN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $258 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $219 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, First Horizon National reported adjusted earnings of $293 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.4% to $882 million from $745 million last year.



First Horizon National earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $258 Mln. vs. $219 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q4): $882 Mln vs. $745 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIRST HORIZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de