

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):



Earnings: -$374 million in Q4 vs. -$392 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.12 in Q4 vs. -$2.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$123 million or -$0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.85 per share Revenue: $2.66 billion in Q4 vs. $3.34 billion in the same period last year.



