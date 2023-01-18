

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $670 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $637 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $708 million or $0.31 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $4.58 billion from $4.43 billion last year.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $670 Mln. vs. $637 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q4): $4.58 Bln vs. $4.43 Bln last year.



