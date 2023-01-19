

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its second-quarter total iron ore production increased 1% to 66.90 million tonnes from the prior year.



Total iron ore production guidance for the 2023 financial year remains unchanged at between 249 million tonnes and 260 million tonnes.



Western Australia Iron Ore or WAIO production for the second quarter rose about 1% to 65.81 million tonnes from last year.



Quarterly WAIO production for the quarter also increased 1% to 74.29 million tonnes from the previous year on a 100 per cent basis.



WAIO production guidance for the 2023 financial year remains unchanged at between 246 million tonnes and 256 million tonnes; 278 million tonnes and 290 million tonnes on a 100 percent basis.



Total copper production for the second quarter increased by 16% year-over-year to 424.3 thousand tonnes. Guidance for the 2023 financial year remains unchanged at between 1.635 million tonnes and 1.825 million tonnes.



