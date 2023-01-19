

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) said the Group delivered a strong trading performance in its third quarter, with sales growth of 12% from last year. The Grocery business sales increased by 17.4%. Sweet Treats sales were down 0.9%. International sales increased by 10% reflecting growth of Sharwood's and Mr Kipling, notably in Canada and Europe.



Premier Foods also announced proposed closure of loss-making Knighton manufacturing site. Knighton manufactures predominantly non-branded powdered beverages.



Looking forward, Premier Foods said it remains well on track to deliver on expectations for the current fiscal year. In the medium-term, the Group expects to make further significant strategic progress, through delivery of five pillar growth strategy.



