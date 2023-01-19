

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Elementis plc (ELM.L) Thursday said its underlying profit for the year ended December 31, 2022 is expected to be in the range of $120 million- $123 million, in line with market expectations.



Based on company compiled consensus, the the average market forecast for 2022 adjusted operating profit stands at $121 million.



Adjusted operating profit was $106.6 million in 2021.



The company added that the sale of its Chromium business remains on track to complete during the first quarter of 2023.



