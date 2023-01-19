

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa PLC (INFMF.PK), a publishing, business intelligence, and exhibitions group, Thursday said it expects revenue to be more than 2.38 billion pounds for the full year, up from 1.799 billion pounds reported last year.



Adjusted operating profit for the year is expected to be over 530 million pounds. This compares with 388 million pounds reported last year.



'Strong performances in both Academic Markets and B2B Markets, combined with our strengthened balance sheet, mean Informa will deliver further strong underlying growth, continuing organic investment and additional targeted expansion, alongside enhanced shareholder returns,' commented Stephen A. Carter , Group Chief Executive.



Full-year results are scheduled to be reported on March 9.



