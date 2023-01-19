

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $131.63 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $114.91 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $391.47 million from $355.36 million last year.



Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $131.63 Mln. vs. $114.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q4): $391.47 Mln vs. $355.36 Mln last year.



