

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $342 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $221 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $342 Mln. vs. $221 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.58 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.55



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de