

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.93 billion, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $4.22 billion, or $1.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $20.77 billion from $20.95 billion last year.



Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



