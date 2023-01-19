Microsoft, LTIMindtree Syncordis, OneAston, Synpulse, Xpert Digital and eXate recognized for driving innovation and their commitment to excellence.Geneva - Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced Microsoft, LTIMindtree Syncordis, OneAston, Synpulse, Xpert Digital and eXate as the winners of its Partner IMPACT awards. The awards recognize the excellence of Temenos partners in driving innovation and customer success on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking. Ross Mallace, Executive Vice President, Global Head of SaaS and Partner...

