

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corporation (KOPN), a provider of application-specific optical solutions, said on Thursday that its recent restructuring initiatives will impact its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2023 revenues.



Commenting on the restructuring measures, Michael Murray, Kopin's Chief Executive Officer, said: 'In select situations, we are negotiating potential exits from non-profitable endeavors, if they cannot be rectified.'



For the final quarter, the company expects revenue of around $11 million to 11.5 million.



For the final quarter of 2021, Kopin had generated revenue of $13.20 million.



In addition, the company also projects lesser revenue in the first quarter of 2023, and for the remainder of the year.



On January 5, the company announced a restructuring, which included the partial spinout of its OLED development unit and a reduction in force.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KOPIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de