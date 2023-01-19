The US Patent Trial and Appeal Board has issued a favorable decision for Hanwha Q Cells over REC Solar's patent claims. The court has ruled that the contested claims of REC's US patent were not patentable. The decision is similar to those in courts in China and Europe, according to Q Cells.From pv magazine Germany In a review process initiated by Hanwha Solutions, the parent of Hanwha Q Cells, the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board declared on Dec. 9 that all contested claims of REC Solar's US patent No. 10,749,060 (Patent 060) are not patentable. It determined that the challenged REC Solar patent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...