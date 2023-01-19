

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $238 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $286 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $286 million or $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $4.19 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $238 Mln. vs. $286 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.01 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $4.19 Bln vs. $4.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.20



