

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Irvine, California-based Meguiar's Inc. is recalling about 140,000 units of headlight sealant citing risk of poisoning due to failure to meet child resistant packaging requirements, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves heavy duty headlight sealant, which is included in the Meguiar's Heavy Duty Headlight Restoration Kit, product number G2980. The headlight sealant comes in a 2.5-ounce amber glass bottle and has 'Headlight Sealant' in black lettering.



The products were manufactured domestically, and sold at Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Walmart stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from January through August 2022 for about $30.



The recalled headlight sealant contains low-viscosity hydrocarbons that must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act or PPPA. Meanwhile, the packaging for the recalled products does not meet federal child resistant packaging requirements, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries rlated to the recalled product to date.



Consumers are asked to store it in a safe location out of sight and reach of children, and contact Meguiar's for a free replacement.



