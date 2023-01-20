

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L), a provider of automated test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, on Friday said that unaudited results for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 were in line with expectations.



Management believes consensus expectations for adjusted operating profit for the year to be $127 million, with a range of expectations of $122 million to $131 million.



Full-year revenue grew by 5.5 per cent to $607 million and the company expects to deliver an adjusted operating profit slightly ahead of market consensus, showing good earnings growth over 2021.



The orderbook increased by 7 per cent during 2022. The Group's performance is expected to have a heavier than usual weighting to the second half of 2023.



Shares of Spirent Communications closed Thursday's trading at 277.40 pence, down 5 pence or 1.77 percent from the previous close.



