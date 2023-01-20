

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE Plc (SSE.L), a Scottish energy firm, said on Friday that it has raised its full-year earnings outlook, reflecting an increased certainty from strong operational performance and supportive market conditions.



For the fiscal 2022-23, the company now expects adjusted income per share of more than 150 pence as against its previous guidance of at least 120 pence.



The energy company also said that it intends to recommend a full-year dividend of 85.7 pence per share.



For the fiscal 2022-23, SSE still expects capital expenditure of over 2.5 billion pounds.



Gregor Alexander, Finance Director, said: 'SSE is performing well in a shifting and volatile energy landscape, underlining the strength of our balanced business mix and the quality of our assets, and we are well placed to deliver a strong financial performance for the full year.'



