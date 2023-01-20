Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Heute noch rein? – Kommt am Wochenende DIE Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DHJ8 ISIN: SGXZ34583559 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
20.01.23
16:50 Uhr
3,340 US-Dollar
+1,260
+60,58 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GENIUS GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENIUS GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACER THERAPEUTICS
ACER THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACER THERAPEUTICS INC2,154-2,18 %
GENIUS GROUP LIMITED3,340+60,58 %
MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC2,5800,00 %
SHIFTPIXY INC10,900-6,84 %
SUPERCOM LTD1,995-4,64 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.