

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) said on Friday that it has expanded a joint development agreement with Solid Power, a developer of solid-state rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, to add a research and development license.



The license enables BMW to establish an ASSB prototype line in its Cell Manufacturing Competence Center or CMCC in Parsdorf of Munich.



'The broadened relationship provides significant benefits to both companies, including conducting complementary cell development and manufacturing activities at both Solid Power and the BMW Group to further advance all-solid-state cell design and manufacturing know-how,' BMW said in a statement.



As part of the future strategies, Solid Power plans to deliver full scale automotive cells to BMW Group for testing purposes in 2023.



A first BMW demonstrator vehicle featuring ASSB technology is planned before 2025.



