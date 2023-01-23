

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty (BBY.L) said it has been awarded a 1.2 billion pounds contract by National Highways to deliver the 'Roads North of the Thames' package of works for the proposed Lower Thames Crossing. The company will be responsible for the design and delivery of over 10 miles of new highways. Also, the company will deliver 49 structures including bridges and major viaducts.



Balfour Beatty said, following an 18-month period of design and pre-construction planning, Notice to Proceed from the Department for Transport is expected in 2024. The full value of the contract will then go into the company's order book.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BALFOUR BEATTY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de