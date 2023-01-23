

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered aerospace business Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) on Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer Andrew Lewis intends to retire. The Board has commenced a search process to identify his successor.



Andrew's notice period is 12 months, and he would continue in the role to ensure a smooth transition.



Shares of Chemring Group closed Friday's trading at 283 pence, down 1.50 pence or 0.53 percent from the previous close.



