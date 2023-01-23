

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks opened on a positive note Monday after comments from several Federal Reserve officials last week suggested the U.S. central bank is set to slow the pace of its interest rate increases going forward.



Investors were also reacting to data showing that air travel in China has returned to January 2019 levels ahead of the important Lunar New Year holidays.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 0.2 percent at 7,012 after rising 0.6 percent on Friday. Aerospace major Airbus SE was modestly higher. The company is planning to spin off its Zephyr, a series of solar powered high-altitude surveillance and communications drone program, with the intention of creating a standalone telecoms and earth observation business that will start commercial operations by the end of next year, Financial Times reported.



