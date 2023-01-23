

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks opened higher on Monday, with a strong rally on Wall Street Friday and gains across Asian markets boosting investor sentiment.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,782 after closing 0.3 percent higher on Friday.



Dignity Plc shares soared 8.5 percent. The funeral service provider said it would be acquired by a consortium comprising investment firms SPWOne V Ltd, Castelnau Group (CGL.L) and Phoenix Asset Management Partners.



Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty gained 1 percent after it secured a 1.2 billion pounds contract from National Highways to deliver the 'Roads North of the Thames' package of works for the proposed Lower Thames Crossing.



Public transport provider National Express Group jumped 5.5 percent. The company said that its unit National Express Rail GmbH has won a 1 billion euros worth contract for rail operations in Germany.



Saga rallied 2.5 percent. The over-50's travel operator said it is seeking buyers for its in-house insurance underwriting business.



