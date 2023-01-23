

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding (POAHY.PK), a German auto major, said on Monday that it has appointed its current Technical Conformity Vice President Markus-Christian Eberl as the new Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Engineering with effect from June 1.



Eberl will succeed current CEO Peter Schäfer, who is scheduled to retire on May 31.



Eberl has been with Porsche for 23 years. Currently he holds the position of Vice President Technical Conformity in the R&D department.



In addition, Dirk Philipp has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Porche Engineering.



Since 2011, Philipp has been Director of Finance and Administration at Porsche Engineering and has held various positions in the Porsche Group since 1995, including as Director of Finance Controlling of Development at Porsche.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PORSCHE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de