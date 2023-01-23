

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA), engaged in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, and Iveco Group (IVG) that makes heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, on Monday announced receiving an order of 100 Class 8, heavy-duty Nikola Tre hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) from GP JOULE, a Germany-based system provider for integrated energy solutions.



Financial terms of the deal are not yet known.



The Nikola Tre FCEVs in the European 6x2 variant would be manufactured by the joint venture between Nikola and Iveco Group at the site created in Ulm, Germany.



Thirty of the initial 100 Nikola Tre FCEVs are expected to be delivered to GP JOULE within 2024, and the remaining 70 vehicles in 2025. The companies see a possibility for GP JOULE to acquire them through GATE - Green & Advanced Transport Ecosystem, Iveco Group's all-inclusive electric truck rental model. IVECO would provide the essential maintenance and service functions.



GP JOULE would make the 100 Nikola trucks available to its customers in transport and logistics. The order is subject to GP JOULE's successful application for KsNI funding, Germany's program to support the acquisition of vehicles with alternative, climate-friendly drives. Besides, starting in 2026, GP JOULE and Iveco Group have agreed to market additional FCEVs to customers in Europe. GP JOULE would provide them with 100 percent green hydrogen at their hydrogen refueling station network.



