

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) announced Monday the appointment of Patrick Hallinan to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective April 6. Hallinan, who succeeds interim CFO Corbin Walburger, will report to Donald Allan Jr., President and CEO of Stanley Black & Decker.



Walburger will resume his previous role as Vice President of Business Development.



Patrick is a seasoned executive who has led global, high performing finance functions across top consumer brands. He joins Stanley Black & Decker from Fortune Brands Innovations where he served as Executive Vice President & CFO and led the firm's finance function.



Patrick's career at Fortune Brands spanned 17 years, including various finance & technology leadership and general management roles across business segments where he gained significant exposure to multiple facets of the consumer market.



Prior to joining Fortune Brands, Hallinan worked at Booz Allen Hamilton as a principal in the firm's automotive, aerospace and industrial goods practice.



