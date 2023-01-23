

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH), an IT services and consulting firm, said on Monday that that it has inked a deal to acquire Mobica, a British IoT software services provider, for an undisclosed sum.



Cognizant believes that the acquisition, expected to conclude in February, will boost its IoT embedded software engineering, a fast-growing segment of the IoT.



Cognizant said, 'Market intelligence firm IDC forecasts global product engineering spending to increase from $83 billion in 2021 to $164 billion by 2026.'



Once the deal is complete, Cognizant plans to add nearly 900 staff across Europe and North America, including around 550 engineers in Poland.



