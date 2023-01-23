

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - All Covid-related metrics have shown a downward trend in the past fortnight in the Unite States, signaling easing of the recent surge at the national level after the holidays.



Covid positive cases decreased by 28 percent in the last two weeks while deaths from the pandemic fell by 4 percent. There is a 17 percent fall in test positivity in the last fortnight.



13 percent of people who are subjected to Covid test nationwide are diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The rate had gone up to 16 percent earlier this month.



Covid hospitalizations in the U.S. dwindled by 22 percent. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease also decreased by 16 percent.



37,474 people are hospitalized due to Covid. 4791 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



These improving conditions are recorded mostly in the Northeastern region. New Jersey and New York, which had some of the country's worst outbreaks for the past two months, reported a significant fall in cases in recent weeks.



With 2715 new cases of coronavirus infection reporting on Sunday, the total U.S. Covid cases reached 102,006,329, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



The total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 1,104,118. A total of 100,901,328 people in the U.S. have recovered from the killer disease so far, Worldometers data shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 229,508,443 Americans, or 69.1 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 94.1 percent of people above 65.



15.3 percent of the eligible population, or 50,650,966 people, have already received bivalent Covid-19 vaccines. The bivalent vaccines include a component of the original virus strain to provide broad protection against the diseases and a component of the omicron variant to provide better protection against Covid caused by the omicron variant.



572 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,739,884.



