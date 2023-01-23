

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in the eurozone continued to recover at the start of the year, reaching its highest level in nearly a year, according to preliminary figures released by the European Commission on Monday.



The flash consumer confidence index rose 1.1 points to -20.9 in January. Economists had forecast a score of -20.0.



This was the highest reading since February 2022, when the score was -9.7.



The corresponding reading for the EU rose 1.4 points to -22.4.



Consumer confidence remained well below its long-term average, the commission said.



Final results for euro area consumer confidence are set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey data on January 30.



