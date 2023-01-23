

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) plans to manufacture 25% of its iPhones in India, according to the Asian country's commerce minister.



Piyush Goyal, India's minister of commerce and industry, said on Monday that iPhone maker wants India to account for up to 25% of its production, up from about 5%-7% now.



'They're already at about 5-7% of their manufacturing in India. If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing,' Goyal said at a conference. However, Apple has not issued any statement regarding this news.



Apple began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via Wistron and later with Foxconn. Last year, Apple began assembling its flagship iPhone 14 in India, which was for the first time that the company produced its latest model in the country. Earlier, they used to produce only older models.



Foxconn manufactures the smartphones at its Sriperumbudur factory on the outskirts of Chennai in southern India. According to reports, Foxconn seeks to quadruple the workforce at the factory over two years.



Apple has been seeking to shift its production away from China, where it currently makes a major chunk of its iPhones, driven largely by China's strict COVID-related lockdowns and restrictions, and rising trade and geopolitical tensions between the country and the U.S.



