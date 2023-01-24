

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) reported Group revenue for the 16 weeks ended 7 January 2023 of 6.70 billion pounds, up 20% from last year at actual exchange rates and 16% higher at constant currency. Aggregate revenue from Food businesses increased 23% from last year at actual currency and rose 17% at constant currency. The Group said, to date, Primark trading has been good in all markets and was ahead of expectation. Primark like-for-like sales were up 11%.



Associated British Foods stated that its full year expectation for result overall is unchanged with a significant growth in sales, and adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share to be lower than the previous fiscal year. For the full year, the Group continues to expect the aggregate profit of Food businesses to be ahead of last fiscal year but with a lower margin.



