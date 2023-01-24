

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.42 billion, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $0.69 billion, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Raytheon Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.87 billion or $1.27 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $18.09 billion from $17.04 billion last year.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.42 Bln. vs. $0.69 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q4): $18.09 Bln vs. $17.04 Bln last year.



