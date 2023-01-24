

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) reported that its first quarter net income per common share decreased 13% to $2.76 from $3.17, last year. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.26, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income attributable to D.R. Horton decreased 16% to $958.7 million.



Homebuilding revenue increased 1% to $6.74 billion. Homes closed in the quarter decreased 6% to 17,340 homes compared to 18,396 homes closed in the same quarter of fiscal 2022. Analysts on average had estimated $6.4 billion in revenue.



The company ended the first quarter with $2.0 billion of unrestricted homebuilding cash and $2.0 billion of available capacity on its revolving credit facility for total homebuilding liquidity of $4.0 billion.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DR HORTON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de