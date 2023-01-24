

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.64 billion, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $1.71 billion, or $2.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $6.18 billion from $5.73 billion last year.



-Earnings (Q4): $1.64 Bln. vs. $1.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.67 vs. $2.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.78 -Revenue (Q4): $6.18 Bln vs. $5.73 Bln last year.



