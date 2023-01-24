

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $921.3 million, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $518.7 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $7.73 billion from $6.29 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $921.3 Mln. vs. $518.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.64 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $7.73 Bln vs. $6.29 Bln last year.



