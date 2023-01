WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, revealing this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes attracted well above average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.139 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.94



Last month, the Treasury also sold $42 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.373 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.



The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $43 billion worth of five-year notes and $35 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de