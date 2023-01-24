

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After an extremely choppy session, the Switzerland stock market ended flat on Tuesday with investors looking for direction and largely refraining from making significant moves.



The benchmark SMI, which opened marginally up, advanced to 11,436.79, but swiftly drifted down into negative territory and stayed weak during much of the day's session before finally settling at 11,406.29, little changed from the previous close of 11,406.27.



Logitech climbed nearly 3.5%. Zurich Insurance Group gained 2.64% and Swiss Life Holding gained 2.05%. Swiss Re surged 1.7%, while Geberit and Sonova ended higher by 1.37% and 1.3%, respectively.



Credit Suisse ended 1.1% up, while Swisscom, UBS Group, Holcim and Richemont posted modest gains.



Alcon ended 2.8% down, and Lonza Group drifted down 1.86%. Sika ended nearly 1% down.



In the Mid Price Index, Swatch Group surged more than 5%. Belimo Holding gained nearly 2%, Flughafen Zurich ended 1.43% up, and Helvetia climbed about 1.15%.



AMS, Zur Rose, Kuehne & Nagel, Schindler Holding, Adecco, Temenos Group and Swiss Prime Site closed weak.



