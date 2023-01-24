

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $16.43 billion, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $18.77 billion, or $2.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $17.37 billion or $2.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $52.75 billion from $51.73 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $16.43 Bln. vs. $18.77 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.20 vs. $2.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.29 -Revenue (Q2): $52.75 Bln vs. $51.73 Bln last year.



