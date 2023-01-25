

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - ASML Holding NV (ASML) reported that its fourth quarter net income rose to 1.82 billion euros or 4.60 euros per share from 1.77 billion euros or 4.38 euros per share in the same quarter last year.



Total net sales for the fourth quarter grew to 6.43 billion euros from 4.99 billion euros in the previous year.



The company expects first-quarter net sales to be between 6.1 billion euros and 6.5 billion euros with a gross margin between 49% and 50%.



For 2023, ASML expects continued strong growth with a net sales increase of more than 25% and a slight improvement in gross margin, relative to 2022.



The company plans to declare a total dividend for the year 2022 of 5.80 euros per ordinary share, a 5.5% increase from 2021. An interim dividend of 1.37 euros per ordinary share will be made payable on February 15, 2023.



