

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) Wednesday reported 2022 silver production of 53.74 moz, in line with guidance, helped by production from Juanicipio and increased volumes of ore processed at Fresnillo.



The company's attributable silver production was 53.09 moz last year.



Full-year attributable gold production was 635.93 koz, in line with guidance, down 15.3% from last year.



Looking forward to 2023, the company expects attributable silver production to be in the range of 57.0 moz-64.0 moz. Attributable gold production for the year is expected to be in the range of 590 koz-640 koz.



Full-year results are scheduled to be reported on March 7.



